DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of showers moved through Colorado Thursday night into early Friday morning.

This brought rain showers to the Denver metro, but higher elevations around and above 6,000 feet picked up measurable snow.

In the Castle Rock area, 1.6 inches of snowfall were measured. Castle Pines picked up just shy of that amount with 1.5 inches of measurable snow. The Pinery, south of Parker, picked up 1.2 inches of snowfall, and Lone Tree measured 0.5 inches of snow.

Higher snowfall totals were reported in higher elevations. Aspen Springs reported some of the highest totals at 9 inches. Genesee and Evergreen reported over 6 inches of snowfall, and 4.5 inches of snow was recorded in Bailey.

Some ski areas also benefitted from the snow. Winter Park reported 7 inches of snowfall and a base depth of 90 inches. Loveland and Breckenridge both reported 5 inches of snowfall and Copper Mountain measured 4 inches of fresh powder.