Snowfall makes a mess of I-70 travel through the High Country

LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — Snowfall covered the High Country on Tuesday, making a mess of travel along the Interstate 70 corridor, where crashes and unsafe conditions had drivers stranded for hours.

A crash involving at least five vehicles closed I-70 westbound at Loveland Pass for several hours Tuesday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was among at least five vehicles involved in the crash, and one person was transported to the hospital.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure around 6:45 p.m. The road did not start to open up until around 9:15 p.m., leaving drivers stranded on the snowy interstate well into the night.

Just when the crash at Loveland Pass started to clear, another crash was reported farther west. CDOT closed I-70 westbound between Edwards and Wolcott. It had reopened by 11 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m., I-70 westbound traffic was halted at Georgetown, where CDOT closed the road because of safety concerns as snow continued to fall in the area. The interstate remained closed there at 11 p.m.

Snow was expected to clear out from the mountains by midday Wednesday, but another storm is expected to move in on Thursday and Friday and may bring snowfall to the metro. Get the full Pinpoint Weather forecast.