Snowboarder triggers very large avalanche near Eisenhower Tunnel

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a snowboarder triggered a very large avalanche Thursday on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The CAIC said the avalanche buried the loop road above the tunnel and the road was open at the time.

According to the CAIC, the potential to trigger avalanches large enough to kill or injure a person is real right now.

The CAIC is asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to consider the consequences of triggering a slide right now.

“Are we exposing other’s to risk without their consent? If I or someone in my group gets hurt or worse, what burden does this place on our already stressed search and rescue and health care systems? Let’s all enjoy the backcountry safely and keep or communities and fellow backcountry tribe members in mind when we consider our terrain choices.”

Last month two snowmobilers escaped a close call when they were partially buried in an avalanche.