Crews in Boulder County are searching for a snowboarder that did not return Sunday night. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “overdue snowboarder” near the Caribou townsite.

According to BCSO, the office received reports of a snowboarder that had not returned from the Caribou townsite Sunday night. The townsite is just north of Nederland in Boulder County.

BCSO said the missing snowboarder is described as:

50-year-old man

5 feet, 10 inches tall

Weighs 150 lbs.

Wearing a black coat and gray snow pants

The Caribou townsite parking lot is closed Monday while deputies investigate. BCSO said they had approximately 35 rescuers on scene with more on the way.

Anyone with information on the snowboarder’s whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444 or 911 immediately.