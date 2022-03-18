OPHIR, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Authorities said a backcountry snowboarder is dead after an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Thursday.

Devin Overton, 29, from Telluride was found buried in about 7 feet of snow near Lizard Head Pass which is around the Poverty Gulch area south of Trout Lake (13 miles south of Telluride). The crew of a heli-skiing helicopter spotted what looked like a fresh avalanche and tracks leading into it and no tracks out.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said they found him after picking up a radio signal from his transceiver. Search and rescue crew members recovered the body from the debris.

He is the fifth person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this snow season, according to the center.