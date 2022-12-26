GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Grand County authorities have reported a snowboarder has died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

The avalanche happened around 12:50 p.m. on the west side of the pass close to the town of Winter Park.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the incident occurred when a snowboarder triggered an avalanche on a slope where another snowboarder also had triggered an avalanche close to the same time.

The investigation into the incident found four people were caught in the avalanche, totaling two parties buried in the slide. One person was rescued by family members and bystanders, while the second person, a 44-year-old male, was not able to be saved. He died on the scene after bystanders tried to perform life-saving measures on him.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, Alpine Search and Rescue, East Grand Fire Department, Flight For Life and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were involved in responding to this incident.

The identity of the deceased and the official cause of death will be released by authorities when it is deemed appropriate.