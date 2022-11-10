BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — “Snowba Fett,” “Grateful Sled” and “Plowerina” are reporting for duty in Boulder this winter.

The City of Boulder announced the 10 winning names for its snowplows as part of the city’s second annual snowplow naming contest. The names were picked from more than 40 entries.

Elementary school students in Boulder were asked to submit their favorite names for the city’s snowplows.

“Inspiring creativity around a routine topic like snow clearing is a fun and impactful way to connect with our younger community members,” said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez. “We hope to bring this contest back again and again.”

Without further ado, the winning names are:

Snow What?

Snow-caccino

Snowba Fett

Flurry

Frostasaurus

Snow Monster

Winter Wonder

Grateful Sled

Plowerina

and Katy

The 10 winning names for the 2022 Boulder snowplow naming contest. (Credit: City of Boulder)

The winning names will be featured on 10 city snowplows for the 2022-2023 snow season. The winners will also be invited to take a photo with the snowplow they named.