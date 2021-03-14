Snow videos: From dogs pulling sleds, to plows getting stuck

DENVER (KDVR) — Several FOX31/Channel 2 viewers have sent us video through our Facebook page and our site. As the snow continues to come down, residents are out enjoying the fun of the snow.

FOX31’s Keagan Harsha sent us some video from his neighborhood and other reporters are shooting us video from the conditions they are experiencing.

Joe Jr. sent us this video of the family dog, Dakota, pulling their daughter Lacey down the driveway.

Deborah Milliard’s lab had a ball out in the backyard pouncing through the snow.

A snow plow truck got stuck in the snow in a southeast Aurora neighborhood.

KDVR’s Dara Bitler sent us this video from Arvada. For how high the snow is piled up on the door, staying inside seems like the best option.

We will continue to add videos as they come in, so check back for more!