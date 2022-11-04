DENVER (KDVR) — Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Skies over Denver will clear Friday morning with slow-climbing temperatures. Until the sun arrives, Friday morning is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to icy conditions across the metro.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:
- Alma: 1.5 inches
- Arvada: 4 inches
- Aurora: 4 inches
- Blue River: 3 inches
- Boulder: 6.6 inches
- Breckenridge: 4 inches
- Cameron Pass: 3 inches
- Climax: 6 inches
- Copper Mountain: 6 inches
- Crested Butte: 3 inches
- Denver International Airport: 4.5 inches
- Echo Lake: 6 inches
- Englewood: 4.1 inches
- Erie: 4.2 inches
- Evergreen: 3.6 inches
- Federal Heights: 1 inch
- Fort Collins: 1.5 inches
- Genesee: 5 inches
- Glendevey: 7.5 inches
- Grand Junction: 2 inches
- Littleton: 4 inches
- Lone Tree: 3.3 inches
- Louisville: 5.2 inches
- Loveland Pass: 7.5 inches
- Marshall: 5 inches
- Meeker Park: 10.5 inches
- Nederland: 4 inches
- Niwot: 3.8 inches
- Northglenn: 3.1 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 6.8 inches
- Pingree Park: 4.5 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 7.5 inches
- Rand: 4.5 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 1.5 inches
- Rocky Flats: 4.5 inches
- Skyway: 10 inches
- Silverthorne: 1.5 inches
- Silverton: 10 inches
- Spicer: 9 inches
- Thornton: 2.7 inches
- Tincup: 3 inches
- Westminster: 2.5 inches
- Winter Park: 4.5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.