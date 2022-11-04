DENVER (KDVR) — Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.

Skies over Denver will clear Friday morning with slow-climbing temperatures. Until the sun arrives, Friday morning is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to icy conditions across the metro.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:

Alma: 1.5 inches

Arvada: 4 inches

Aurora: 4 inches

Blue River: 3 inches

Boulder: 6.6 inches

Breckenridge: 4 inches

Cameron Pass: 3 inches

Climax: 6 inches

Copper Mountain: 6 inches

Crested Butte: 3 inches

Denver International Airport: 4.5 inches

Echo Lake: 6 inches

Englewood: 4.1 inches

Erie: 4.2 inches

Evergreen: 3.6 inches

Federal Heights: 1 inch

Fort Collins: 1.5 inches

Genesee: 5 inches

Glendevey: 7.5 inches

Grand Junction: 2 inches

Littleton: 4 inches

Lone Tree: 3.3 inches

Louisville: 5.2 inches

Loveland Pass: 7.5 inches

Marshall: 5 inches

Meeker Park: 10.5 inches

Nederland: 4 inches

Niwot: 3.8 inches

Northglenn: 3.1 inches

Pagosa Springs: 6.8 inches

Pingree Park: 4.5 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 7.5 inches

Rand: 4.5 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 1.5 inches

Rocky Flats: 4.5 inches

Skyway: 10 inches

Silverthorne: 1.5 inches

Silverton: 10 inches

Spicer: 9 inches

Thornton: 2.7 inches

Tincup: 3 inches

Westminster: 2.5 inches

Winter Park: 4.5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.