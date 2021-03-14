Snow totals from March snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow is expected to continue until Sunday afternoon across much of the Front Range and Foothills of Colorado.
Snow totals have been the highest from near Estes Park to Fort Collins to Red Feather Lakes.
These are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning:
- Black Forest: 10 inches
- Greeley: 8.2 inches
- Denver International Airport: 11.1 inches
- Monument: 9.5 inches
- Campion: 15 inches
- Estes Park: 10.9 inches
- Wellington: 18.8 inches
- Longmont: 10 inches
- Maysville: 12 inches
- Aspen Springs: 21 inches
- Fort Collins: 16.5 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 25 inches
- Evergreen: 18 inches
- Firestone: 12 inches
- Fort Garland: 16.3 inches
- Timnath: 17.4 inches
- Berthoud: 15 inches
- Bailey: 15 inches
- Elizabeth: 12 inches
- Sunshine: 10 inches
- Allenspark: 16 inches
- Brighton: 9.5 inches
We will continue to update these totals through the end of the storm.