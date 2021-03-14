Snow totals from March snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow is expected to continue until Sunday afternoon across much of the Front Range and Foothills of Colorado.

Snow totals have been the highest from near Estes Park to Fort Collins to Red Feather Lakes.

These are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning:

Black Forest: 10 inches

Greeley: 8.2 inches

Denver International Airport: 11.1 inches

Monument: 9.5 inches

Campion: 15 inches

Estes Park: 10.9 inches

Wellington: 18.8 inches

Longmont: 10 inches

Maysville: 12 inches

Aspen Springs: 21 inches

Fort Collins: 16.5 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 25 inches

Evergreen: 18 inches

Firestone: 12 inches

Fort Garland: 16.3 inches

Timnath: 17.4 inches

Berthoud: 15 inches

Bailey: 15 inches

Elizabeth: 12 inches

Sunshine: 10 inches

Allenspark: 16 inches

Brighton: 9.5 inches

We will continue to update these totals through the end of the storm.