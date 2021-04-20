Snow totals from April 19-20 spring storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of spring snow fell Monday into Tuesday morning. Sunshine is expected to fill the skies by Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m.:

Jamestown: 15 inches

Meeker Park: 14 inches

Coal Creek Canyon: 10 inches

Boulder: 9 inches

Estes Park: 7 inches

Horsetooth: 7 inches

Genesee: 6 inches

Erie: 7 inches

Ken Caryl: 6 inches

Downtown Denver: 4.8 inches

Fort Collins: 5 inches

DIA: 3.1 inches

Pueblo: 4.4 inches

Monument: 3 inches

Woodland Park: 3.5 inches

Louisville: 7.9 inches

Golden: 5.8 inches

Leadville: 6 inches

Aspen Park: 5 inches

Castle Rock: 4.1 inches

Loveland: 4.5 inches

Elizabeth: 4.2 inches

Aspen Springs: 9.2 inches

Greeley: 4 inches

Lafayette: 6.5 inches

Niwot: 8.1 inches

Arvada: 5.8 inches

Littleton: 4.4 inches

Federal Heights: 6 inches

Lakewood: 5.5 inches

Northglenn: 4.3 inches

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.