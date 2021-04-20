Snow totals from April 19-20 spring storm

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of spring snow fell Monday into Tuesday morning. Sunshine is expected to fill the skies by Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m.:

  • Jamestown: 15 inches
  • Meeker Park: 14 inches
  • Coal Creek Canyon: 10 inches
  • Boulder: 9 inches
  • Estes Park: 7 inches
  • Horsetooth: 7 inches
  • Genesee: 6 inches
  • Erie: 7 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 6 inches
  • Downtown Denver: 4.8 inches
  • Fort Collins: 5 inches
  • DIA: 3.1 inches
  • Pueblo: 4.4 inches
  • Monument: 3 inches
  • Woodland Park: 3.5 inches
  • Louisville: 7.9 inches
  • Golden: 5.8 inches
  • Leadville: 6 inches
  • Aspen Park: 5 inches
  • Castle Rock: 4.1 inches
  • Loveland: 4.5 inches
  • Elizabeth: 4.2 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 9.2 inches
  • Greeley: 4 inches
  • Lafayette: 6.5 inches
  • Niwot: 8.1 inches
  • Arvada: 5.8 inches
  • Littleton: 4.4 inches
  • Federal Heights: 6 inches
  • Lakewood: 5.5 inches
  • Northglenn: 4.3 inches

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

