Snow totals from April 19-20 spring storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of spring snow fell Monday into Tuesday morning. Sunshine is expected to fill the skies by Tuesday afternoon.
Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m.:
- Jamestown: 15 inches
- Meeker Park: 14 inches
- Coal Creek Canyon: 10 inches
- Boulder: 9 inches
- Estes Park: 7 inches
- Horsetooth: 7 inches
- Genesee: 6 inches
- Erie: 7 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6 inches
- Downtown Denver: 4.8 inches
- Fort Collins: 5 inches
- DIA: 3.1 inches
- Pueblo: 4.4 inches
- Monument: 3 inches
- Woodland Park: 3.5 inches
- Louisville: 7.9 inches
- Golden: 5.8 inches
- Leadville: 6 inches
- Aspen Park: 5 inches
- Castle Rock: 4.1 inches
- Loveland: 4.5 inches
- Elizabeth: 4.2 inches
- Aspen Springs: 9.2 inches
- Greeley: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 6.5 inches
- Niwot: 8.1 inches
- Arvada: 5.8 inches
- Littleton: 4.4 inches
- Federal Heights: 6 inches
- Lakewood: 5.5 inches
- Northglenn: 4.3 inches
We will continue to update this list throughout the day.