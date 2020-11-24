Snow totals from 11/24 snowstorm

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is tapering off across the Front Range and Foothills following a quick snowstorm Tuesday morning.

Clearing skies midday into afternoon.  Front Range highs around 40.  Mountains highs in the teens, 20s and 30s.

These are the snowfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches
  • Denver: 5 inches
  • Brush: 5 inches
  • Camp Bird: 13 inches
  • Coal Bank Pass: 3.5 inches
  • Molas Pass: 4 inches
  • Red Mountain Pass: 10 inches
  • Gunnison: 6 inches
  • Boulder: 3.6 inches
  • Arvada: 7 inches
  • Silverthorne: 4.4 inches
  • Loveland Pass: 5.5 inches
  • Alma: 4.4 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 5.5 inches
  • Pingree Park: 2.2 inches
  • Red Feather Lakes: 1.1 inches
  • Rand: 5.5 inches
  • Mount Zirkel: 4.4 inches
  • Brainard Lake: 5.5 inches
  • Guanella Pass: 10 inches
  • Westminster 8.2 inches
  • Bailey: 6.7 inches
  • Cherry Creek: 4.6 inches
  • Kittredge: 4.8 inches
  • Telluride: 12 inches
  • Allenspark: 5 inches
  • Aurora: 5.3 inches
  • Golden: 6 inches
  • Sheridan: 5 inches
  • Northglenn: 5.3 inches
  • Parker: 4.9 inches
  • Jamestown: 5.3 inches
  • Nederland: 5.1 inches

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories