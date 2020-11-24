Snow totals from 11/24 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is tapering off across the Front Range and Foothills following a quick snowstorm Tuesday morning.
Clearing skies midday into afternoon. Front Range highs around 40. Mountains highs in the teens, 20s and 30s.
These are the snowfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches
- Denver: 5 inches
- Brush: 5 inches
- Camp Bird: 13 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 3.5 inches
- Molas Pass: 4 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 10 inches
- Gunnison: 6 inches
- Boulder: 3.6 inches
- Arvada: 7 inches
- Silverthorne: 4.4 inches
- Loveland Pass: 5.5 inches
- Alma: 4.4 inches
- Cameron Pass: 5.5 inches
- Pingree Park: 2.2 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 1.1 inches
- Rand: 5.5 inches
- Mount Zirkel: 4.4 inches
- Brainard Lake: 5.5 inches
- Guanella Pass: 10 inches
- Westminster 8.2 inches
- Bailey: 6.7 inches
- Cherry Creek: 4.6 inches
- Kittredge: 4.8 inches
- Telluride: 12 inches
- Allenspark: 5 inches
- Aurora: 5.3 inches
- Golden: 6 inches
- Sheridan: 5 inches
- Northglenn: 5.3 inches
- Parker: 4.9 inches
- Jamestown: 5.3 inches
- Nederland: 5.1 inches
We will continue to update this list throughout the day.