Snow totals from 11/24 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is tapering off across the Front Range and Foothills following a quick snowstorm Tuesday morning.

Clearing skies midday into afternoon. Front Range highs around 40. Mountains highs in the teens, 20s and 30s.

These are the snowfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches

Denver: 5 inches

Brush: 5 inches

Camp Bird: 13 inches

Coal Bank Pass: 3.5 inches

Molas Pass: 4 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 10 inches

Gunnison: 6 inches

Boulder: 3.6 inches

Arvada: 7 inches

Silverthorne: 4.4 inches

Loveland Pass: 5.5 inches

Alma: 4.4 inches

Cameron Pass: 5.5 inches

Pingree Park: 2.2 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 1.1 inches

Rand: 5.5 inches

Mount Zirkel: 4.4 inches

Brainard Lake: 5.5 inches

Guanella Pass: 10 inches

Westminster 8.2 inches

Bailey: 6.7 inches

Cherry Creek: 4.6 inches

Kittredge: 4.8 inches

Telluride: 12 inches

Allenspark: 5 inches

Aurora: 5.3 inches

Golden: 6 inches

Sheridan: 5 inches

Northglenn: 5.3 inches

Parker: 4.9 inches

Jamestown: 5.3 inches

Nederland: 5.1 inches

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.