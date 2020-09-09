Snow totals for September 8-9 snowstorm

Snow near the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 8, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — We set two record lows in Denver. The first occurred Tuesday night at 31 degrees. This ties 1962 for the earliest first freeze on record. The second record low occurred Wednesday morning at 31 degrees.

We continue our Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday morning for the record cold and light snow.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

Air Force Academy: 4.8 inches

Aspen Springs: 4.7 inches

Boulder: 4.6 inches

Broomfield: 1.4 inches

Castle Rock: 2.5 inches

Colorado Springs: 3.5 inches

Denver: 1 inch

Genesee: 6.7 inches

Pueblo West 3.5 inches

Woodland Park: 5.5 inches

We will continue to update this list as more totals come in.

