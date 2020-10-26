Snow totals for October 25-26 storm

DENER (KDVR) — Snow tapers-off in Denver and across the Front Range this morning. The storm moves south toward Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Lamar.
Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:
- Cameron Pass: 21 inches
- DIA: 3.6 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 24 inches
- East Troublesome Fire: 15-20 inches
- Fort Collins: 11 inches
- Nederland: 11 inches
- Allenspark: 10 inches
- Northglenn: 6 inches
- Genesee: 6 inches
- Lakewood: 5 inches
- Castle Rock: 4 inches
- Downtown Denver: 4 inches
- Woodland Park: 6 inches
- Pueblo: 8 inches
- Florissant: 3.7 inches
- Peterson AFB: 1.2 inches
- Beulah: 9.5 inches
- Rye: 8.3 inches
- Aspen: 6.5 inches
- Louisville: 6.8 inches
We will continue to update this list as more totals come in.