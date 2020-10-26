Snow totals for October 25-26 storm

DENER (KDVR) — Snow tapers-off in Denver and across the Front Range this morning. The storm moves south toward Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Lamar.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

Cameron Pass: 21 inches

DIA: 3.6 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 24 inches

East Troublesome Fire: 15-20 inches

Fort Collins: 11 inches

Nederland: 11 inches

Allenspark: 10 inches

Northglenn: 6 inches

Genesee: 6 inches

Lakewood: 5 inches

Castle Rock: 4 inches

Downtown Denver: 4 inches

Woodland Park: 6 inches

Pueblo: 8 inches

Florissant: 3.7 inches

Peterson AFB: 1.2 inches

Beulah: 9.5 inches

Rye: 8.3 inches

Aspen: 6.5 inches

Louisville: 6.8 inches

We will continue to update this list as more totals come in.