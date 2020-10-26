Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow totals for October 25-26 storm

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENER (KDVR) — Snow tapers-off in Denver and across the Front Range this morning.  The storm moves south toward Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Lamar.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

  • Cameron Pass: 21 inches
  • DIA: 3.6 inches
  • Red Feather Lakes: 24 inches
  • East Troublesome Fire: 15-20 inches
  • Fort Collins: 11 inches
  • Nederland: 11 inches
  • Allenspark: 10 inches
  • Northglenn: 6 inches
  • Genesee: 6 inches
  • Lakewood: 5 inches
  • Castle Rock: 4 inches
  • Downtown Denver: 4 inches
  • Woodland Park: 6 inches
  • Pueblo: 8 inches
  • Florissant: 3.7 inches
  • Peterson AFB: 1.2 inches
  • Beulah: 9.5 inches
  • Rye: 8.3 inches
  • Aspen: 6.5 inches
  • Louisville: 6.8 inches

We will continue to update this list as more totals come in.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories