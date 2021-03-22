Snow totals for March 21-22; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy, wet snow fell across parts of Colorado on Sunday and Monday. More snow is expected Tuesday night.

Totals ranged from around an inch to as high as 12 inches in Bailey.

Here are the preliminary totals as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

Bailey: 12 inches

Roxborough Park: 9.3 inches

Franktown: 8.3 inches

Colorado Springs: 8.6 inches

Cascade: 8 inches

Buena Vista: 7 inches

Aspen Springs: 7.1 inches

Vail: 2.1 inches

Lake City: 1 inch

DIA: 2.4 inches

Nederland: 7.0 inches

Lakewood: 4.2 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Monument: 6 inches

Parker: 7 inches

Woodland Park: 6 inches

Eagle: 2.2 inches

Carbondale: 1.4 inches

Westcliffe: 2 inches

Aurora: 5 inches

Ponderosa Park: 7.8 inches

Longmont: 1.8 inches

Arvada: 4.6 inches

Foxfield: 5 inches

Barr Lake: 4 inches

Genesee: 5.2 inches

We will continue to update this story as updated totals are measured.