Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow totals for March 21-22; see full list here

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy, wet snow fell across parts of Colorado on Sunday and Monday. More snow is expected Tuesday night.

Totals ranged from around an inch to as high as 12 inches in Bailey.

Here are the preliminary totals as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Bailey: 12 inches
  • Roxborough Park: 9.3 inches
  • Franktown: 8.3 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 8.6 inches
  • Cascade: 8 inches
  • Buena Vista: 7 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 7.1 inches
  • Vail: 2.1 inches
  • Lake City: 1 inch
  • DIA: 2.4 inches
  • Nederland: 7.0 inches
  • Lakewood: 4.2 inches
  • Castle Rock: 5 inches
  • Monument: 6 inches
  • Parker: 7 inches
  • Woodland Park: 6 inches
  • Eagle: 2.2 inches
  • Carbondale: 1.4 inches
  • Westcliffe: 2 inches
  • Aurora: 5 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 7.8 inches
  • Longmont: 1.8 inches
  • Arvada: 4.6 inches
  • Foxfield: 5 inches
  • Barr Lake: 4 inches
  • Genesee: 5.2 inches

We will continue to update this story as updated totals are measured.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories