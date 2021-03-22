Snow totals for March 21-22; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy, wet snow fell across parts of Colorado on Sunday and Monday. More snow is expected Tuesday night.
Totals ranged from around an inch to as high as 12 inches in Bailey.
Here are the preliminary totals as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Bailey: 12 inches
- Roxborough Park: 9.3 inches
- Franktown: 8.3 inches
- Colorado Springs: 8.6 inches
- Cascade: 8 inches
- Buena Vista: 7 inches
- Aspen Springs: 7.1 inches
- Vail: 2.1 inches
- Lake City: 1 inch
- DIA: 2.4 inches
- Nederland: 7.0 inches
- Lakewood: 4.2 inches
- Castle Rock: 5 inches
- Monument: 6 inches
- Parker: 7 inches
- Woodland Park: 6 inches
- Eagle: 2.2 inches
- Carbondale: 1.4 inches
- Westcliffe: 2 inches
- Aurora: 5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 7.8 inches
- Longmont: 1.8 inches
- Arvada: 4.6 inches
- Foxfield: 5 inches
- Barr Lake: 4 inches
- Genesee: 5.2 inches
We will continue to update this story as updated totals are measured.