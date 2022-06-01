DENVER (KDVR) — It might be June 1, but that doesn’t mean it can’t snow in Colorado. Snow was reported west and south of Denver Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The biggest snow total came from Blue Valley, which received 16 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the NWS as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday:
- Allenspark: 2.5 inches
- Aspen Springs: 6 inches
- Bailey: 4.3 inches
- Black Forest: 2 inches
- Blue River: 5.6 inches
- Blue Valley: 16 inches
- Brookvale: 3.2 inches
- Cherokee Park: 3.3 inches
- Conifer: 7.5 inches
- Crescent Village: 4 inches
- Estes Park: 1.2 inches
- Evergreen: 5.8 inches
- Georgetown: 4 inches
- Golden: 1 inch
- Grant: 5 inches
- Greenland: 1 inch
- Highland Park: 6.9 inches
- Jamestown: 3.9 inches
- Kenosha Pass: 6.5 inches
- Kinikinik: 1 inch
- Kittredge: 3 inches
- Lawson: 5.6 inches
- Longs Peak: 1.6 inches
- Meeker Park: 2.4 inches
- Mount Audubon: 3.2 inches
- Nederland: 4.3 inches
- Pinecliffe: 4.9 inches
- Rollinsville: 5.7 inches
- Silver Plume: 9.1 inches
- Tarryall Reservoir: 1 inch
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.