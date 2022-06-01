DENVER (KDVR) — It might be June 1, but that doesn’t mean it can’t snow in Colorado. Snow was reported west and south of Denver Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The biggest snow total came from Blue Valley, which received 16 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the NWS as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Allenspark: 2.5 inches

Aspen Springs: 6 inches

Bailey: 4.3 inches

Black Forest: 2 inches

Blue River: 5.6 inches

Blue Valley: 16 inches

Brookvale: 3.2 inches

Cherokee Park: 3.3 inches

Conifer: 7.5 inches

Crescent Village: 4 inches

Estes Park: 1.2 inches

Evergreen: 5.8 inches

Georgetown: 4 inches

Golden: 1 inch

Grant: 5 inches

Greenland: 1 inch

Highland Park: 6.9 inches

Jamestown: 3.9 inches

Kenosha Pass: 6.5 inches

Kinikinik: 1 inch

Kittredge: 3 inches

Lawson: 5.6 inches

Longs Peak: 1.6 inches

Meeker Park: 2.4 inches

Mount Audubon: 3.2 inches

Nederland: 4.3 inches

Pinecliffe: 4.9 inches

Rollinsville: 5.7 inches

Silver Plume: 9.1 inches

Tarryall Reservoir: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.