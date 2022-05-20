DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is falling in parts of Colorado and it’s May 20. Meanwhile, many pools are scheduled to open Memorial weekend.

The Palisade Community Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 21.

Here’s a look at when some other pools are scheduled to open:

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stayed tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.