Snow snaps: Share your Tuesday snow pictures here

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting light snow in Denver and across the Front Range on Tuesday. It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

There’s a better chance for snow this afternoon as the main low pressure tracks up the Eastern Plains. Watch for a wet/slick evening rush hour. 1 inch of total accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs in the 20s.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s. Lows around zero.

