DENVER (KDVR) –Snowfall totals climbed quickly across northern and northwestern parts of the metro area Thursday morning. As of Wednesday, Colorado was 10.7 inches short of the seasonal average, and 3.8 inches under the February average snowfall. This snowstorm completely wiped out those deficits.

11.5” snow

Taken about 630am at one of the higher elevation points in HR.

10 inches in Wheat Ridge!!

Front door view right before sunrise in Highlands Ranch. Back view toward foothills and mountains first light.

Husky Weather

Snow

Almost 12 inches of snow on my patio table..

14″ of snow

Inches in Aurora

Snowing in Aurora

Thornton, CO

12” of snow on my deck . The metal chairs did not have any pads on them .

Just under 12” of snowfall last night in zip code 80122. Right on the Cebtennial/Littleton line.

Dartmouth and University

Beautiful snow to wake up to in my neighborhood in Firestone

Pic from Anthem Broomfield towards the mountains.

Backyard – near old towne littleton

My dog in 13” of snow in my backyard

Heather Garden’s pond and golf course under fog.

I do not think I have ever seen this much snow in Littleton before! I measured almost 17inches!!

Bayfield,CO

At least a foot in Southeast Denver near Cook Park

Photos from Englewood

Snow day

South Littleton near Heritage High School got nearly 17 inches of snow overnight, 2-24-21 – 2-25-21

Littleton Co almost 15″

13” of snow

Here is 10″ of snow onnour truck in Lakewood!

Snow total from my back yard Thornton

We got a lot of snow in the LT! Yay!

Snow from last night. Morrison Colorado

Photos of this crazy storm!

Snow Day

Soooo much snow! From our backyard near Heritage High.

14 inches at the Chason’s in Littleton

Poochie having fun in the snow.. Found his toy hiding right where he left it.

From my third floor loft overlooking the first green on Littleton golf.

Englewood Our king Farfel

What happened to all the snow

Deeper then a chicken 🐓

Federal heights Colorado

Lots of snow in the backyard and on the vehicle.

Taken in our front yard in the Columbine area.

