GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation announced a closure at Berthoud Pass caused by a snow slide Tuesday afternoon.

CDOT said the pass is closed at mile marker 238, with snow covering all lanes of the road.

CDOT said the closure will likely be a lengthy one, with alternative routes suggested through US 40 west to Colorado State Highway 9 traveling south to Interstate 70.

There is no word from Grand County Sheriff’s Office or Fraser Winter Park police on whether anyone was injured in the slide. Information on the closure will be updated as more information is released by authorities.