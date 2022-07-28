ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A monsoon surge has moved into Colorado and is expected to last through Friday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed into Estes Park on Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain. The storm system also delivered around one foot of hail, according to resident Kirby Hazelton.

Some residents said the hail was so deep that it caused traffic problems in downtown Estes Park.

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clean the hail up. You can watch the cleanup in the video player above.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms are likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

