LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews work tirelessly in the spring to clear the snow off America’s highest continuous road in Rocky Mountain National Park by the Memorial Day Weekend benchmark.

While a park spokesperson believes crews are still “on course” for opening Trail Ridge Road by Memorial Day weekend, the snow may delay the effort.

“Time will tell what this snowstorm does to those previous park snowplowing efforts,” said Kyle Patterson with the park.

As of Friday morning, Trail Ridge Road is closed on the east side at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead. Earlier in the week crews had made progress clearing snow farther up the pass.

Wild Basin Road is also closed in the park at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead.

Rocky Mountain had a traction law in effect Friday morning, but it was rescinded as of 11:24 a.m. The park tweeted it’s expecting more snow in the afternoon and so traction laws may be reenacted.

The Estes Park area and across Rocky Mountain National Park had some of the highest-project snow totals for this storm, with projections showing the area will see a little more than one foot.