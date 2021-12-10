Snow is falling in Denver; will it end the 232 day streak?

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is falling in Denver! Will it be enough to end the second longest snowless streak in history for the city? We’re watching to see.

You can watch the snow live in the video player above.

In Denver, there’s a chance for light snow during the morning rush hour, then it will be drier in the afternoon. Accumulation across I-25 should range from 0 to 1 inch. Expect colder highs in the 30s, which will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows will be near 10 degrees.

Denver is currently at 232 days and counting without measurable snowfall. If Denver records .1 inch of snow, it will be the first official snowfall of the season. If not, the streak will continue.