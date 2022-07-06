DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.
Highs might be in the 90s and snow is probably the furthest thing from your mind. Which makes sense because it has never snowed in Denver in July or August.
Denver averages 75.1 degrees during the month of July and gets 2.14 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for July in Denver, according to the NWS:
Top 5 wettest July’s on record
- 1965: 6.41 inches
- 1998: 5.92 inches
- 1997: 5.60 inches
- 1919: 5.24 inches
- 2001: 4.76 inches
Top 5 driest July’s on record
- 1901: 0.01 inch
- 1939: 0.08 inch
- 2008: 0.24 inch
- 2005: 0.27 inch
- 1917: 0.31 inch
Top 5 hottest July’s on record
- 2012: 78.9 degrees
- 1934: 77.8 degrees
- 2005: 77.7 degrees
- 2008: 77.6 degrees
- 1936: 77.3 degrees
Top 5 coldest July’s on record
- 1895: 67.3 degrees
- 1906: 68.2 degrees
- 1915: 68.7 degrees
- 1904: 68.7 degrees
- 1950: 68.9 degrees
