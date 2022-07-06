Denver Colorado skyline at sunrise, day after winter snow storm from City Park and Denver Museum of Science and Nature (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.

Highs might be in the 90s and snow is probably the furthest thing from your mind. Which makes sense because it has never snowed in Denver in July or August.

Denver averages 75.1 degrees during the month of July and gets 2.14 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for July in Denver, according to the NWS:

Top 5 wettest July’s on record

1965: 6.41 inches 1998: 5.92 inches 1997: 5.60 inches 1919: 5.24 inches 2001: 4.76 inches

Top 5 driest July’s on record

1901: 0.01 inch 1939: 0.08 inch 2008: 0.24 inch 2005: 0.27 inch 1917: 0.31 inch

Top 5 hottest July’s on record

2012: 78.9 degrees 1934: 77.8 degrees 2005: 77.7 degrees 2008: 77.6 degrees 1936: 77.3 degrees

Top 5 coldest July’s on record

1895: 67.3 degrees 1906: 68.2 degrees 1915: 68.7 degrees 1904: 68.7 degrees 1950: 68.9 degrees

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.