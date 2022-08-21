PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KDVR) — It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.

‘Tis the season! Cameras atop Pikes Peak captured light snow accumulation following a brief shower earlier on Sunday.

Pikes Peak is the highest summit in the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains and has an elevation of 14,115 feet above sea level. With an elevation that high, it is not unusual for summits to see a little bit of snow accumulate near the end of August.

Visitors to the summit of the mountain may not have been prepared for the conditions, one shot from the cameras caught a visitor wearing shorts.

View atop of Pikes Peak from the northwest camera (Photo: Colorado Springs Government)

View atop of Pikes Peak from the northeast camera (Photo: Colorado Springs Government)

View atop of Pikes Peak (Photo: Pueblo National Weather Service)

View atop of Pikes Peak from the west camera (Photo: Colorado Springs Government)

Even though the mountains have experienced their first few snowflakes, it will still be a few weeks before Denver sees its first snow. The average date of our first snow in Denver isn’t until Oct. 18.

If you aren’t quite ready for snow don’t worry, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a warm start to your workweek with highs in the middle 80s for Monday.

