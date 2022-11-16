DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is on the way to Colorado later this week.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning, with impacts for the storm expected during the evening and Friday morning commute.

Timing

Meteorologist Travis Michels said Thursday will start off with increasing clouds before snow starts falling in the afternoon and during the evening. The snow will start in the north first and shift south. The snow will become more consistent during the evening and overnight. Snow will taper off by Friday morning.

Totals

By the end of the storm, the Pinpoint Weather Team says 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected across the Denver metro area, with higher totals in the northern foothills. There is a winter weather advisory in effect from noon Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall forecast updated Wednesday morning

Temperatures

Get ready to bundle up for the next few days. Temperatures will not get above freezing on Thursday for the Denver metro area. The low on Friday morning will be 9 degrees and the high will be 27 degrees.

7-day forecast for Denver

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.