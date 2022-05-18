DENVER (KDVR) — A spring snowstorm is on the way to Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees on Thursday before the cold front arrives early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Snow/rain will start in norther Colorado and the central and northern mountains first. Then, around 10 a.m., snow/rain will arrive in Denver.

Rain/snow is likely in Denver through the evening rush hour, and it will change to all snow Friday night.

How much snow will accumulate?

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect 1-4 inches of accumulation with lots of melting in Denver.

The heaviest accumulation occurs above 6,000 feet where 4-12 inches are possible.

Temperatures could dip below freezing on Saturday morning, so you’ll want to cover your plants.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.