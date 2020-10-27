Snow day versus remote learning day

Denver (KDVR) — With all the different learning plans in place during the pandemic, school districts made different decisions about how to handle a potential “snow day” on Monday.

Districts like Englewood Public Schools and Denver Public Schools opted for a 100% remote learning day.

Winna Maclaren, a spokesperson for DPS, says the district did not want to lose any more instructional time.

“We can switch easily from in-person to remote learning by necessity. We have all the infrastructure to do that. Everyone has a Chrome Book. Everyone is connected,” she said.

But many other districts closed for the day due to the weather, and some offered statements.

A spokesperson for Aurora Public Schools said, “We have created a joint task force with the Aurora Education Association to develop recommendations for snow days. Those recommendations haven’t been made yet so we are operating under our existing snow day protocols.”

A spokesperson for Cherry Creek Public Schools said, “Since we have in-person learning at all grade levels right now, we made the decision to call a regular snow day, and not require in-person learners to switch to remote for one day.”

A Douglas County Schools spokesperson said, “All of our elementary students, and half of our middle and high school students, were scheduled to be in school today. Due to the various learning models that DCSD currently has in place (full in-person for elementary, hybrid for secondary, as well as an eLearning option for all grades), we made the decision to make it a snow day for all students and staff.”

It’s unclear if these decisions will be repeated the next time there is a snowstorm.