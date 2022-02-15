Snow day comfort food: What’s your go-to?

DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm is moving into the state Wednesday and the evening commute will most likely be slushy, messy and slick.

With 2 to 5 inches expected in the Denver metro area and temperatures dropping nearly 30 degrees, staying in and ordering out tend to become more popular choices.

DoorDash has a “Sweater Weather” category which consists of mainly Asian restaurants with three of the top five being Thai eateries. Vietnamese pho and ramen places are high on the list with pizza and Indian cuisines sneaking in, as well.

While many of us think of hot brothy soup on a cold, snowy day, there are also those warming comfort foods that wrap around you like a fleece blanket.

UberEats has a “Comfort Foods” category with restaurants generally offering more American fare with hamburgers and fried chicken.

Whether it’s soup or mac and cheese, remember if you order in during a storm, it could cost more and take longer.