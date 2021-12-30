Snow, cold and wind expected for New Year’s Eve fireworks in Denver

On 16th Street Mall next to the historic May D&F (Daniels and Fisher) clock tower and other high-rise buildings, New Years fire works light the night time sky over downtown Denver, Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) – Downtown Denver is hosting the traditional rooftop New Year’s Eve fireworks shows this year, just in time for some winter weather.

Many people come into Denver on New Year’s Eve just for the fireworks.

“We certainly missed the fireworks last year and so glad to have them back,” Joshua Schneider from Visit Denver said.

Snow and winter weather is predicted for ringing in the new year.

“That doesn’t mean that we are not prepared,” Schneider said.

The fireworks will be launched from two locations high on rooftops on the 16th St. Mall. Downtown Denver is sometimes called the concrete canyon, which means it could be windy.

“It is really just the high winds. And the winds have to be really really high, we have not ever canceled a fireworks show for high winds,’ Sharon Alton from Downtown Denver Partnership said.

Pyro technician Zach Taminosian with Zambelli Fireworks said his concern is not snow or rain but the wind.

“Really our biggest enemy is wind, and we can tolerate a fair amount of wind with this product, we have a little bit of a buffer,” Taminosian said.

Snow, cold and some wind may not affect the firework show, but it will affect you. Bundle up!

Two fireworks shows take place in downtown Denver on New Year’s Eve. Both shows are free, the first show starts at 9 p.m. and the other one starts at midnight.