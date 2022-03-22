DENVER (KDVR) — You will want to batten down the hatches on this Tuesday afternoon, it will be windy in Colorado.
Here are 5 things to know for Tuesday:
- One year ago, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Boulder King Soopers
- The Douglas County School Board will pick a superintendent tonight
- A fast-moving storm will bring wind gusts of 25-45 mph and light snow. The mountains and foothills could see one inch of snow
- Opening statements in trial for protestor who was charged for shooting at a Jeep on I-225 in 2020
- Gas prices rose 1 cent overnight in our state; here are the 10 cheapest places to fill up
To get news as it breaks, be sure to download the FOX31 news app. Here the special features the app offers:
- On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
- Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
- Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
- Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
- Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter
We also have the free Pinpoint Weather App so you can stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in.