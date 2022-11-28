DENVER (KDVR) — Some Front Range families are dealing with more than just one snow storm.

The Osborne’s have been slowly making their way back from visiting an uncle in Reno.

“It was a wonderful vacation,” says father Eric Osborne.

The Castle Rock family spent Thanksgiving in Nevada and has been driving back to Douglas County for the past couple of days.

“Right when you pop-out on the eastern side, it was snowing,” Osborne said of the Eisenhower tunnel on I-70.

Their mini-van is filled with blankets and comfort food.

“Most-used item? Probably the IPad,” said Osborne.

Stopping for a bathroom break in Georgetown, the family of five is thankful for many things, most of all, home.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna be like,” Osborne. “But, we like the snow. I get to work from home, so, it’s easy!”

