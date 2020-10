GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Fire Department shared new photos on Sunday morning of snow on areas impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

“What a welcome sight from our wildland team at the East Troublesome Fire. The snow is providing some kind of relief for firefighters today as they are checking for hotspots around structures.”

The fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.