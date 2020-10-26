Snow brings relief, but not end to Colorado wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — Fire officials said while the snow is bringing relief to firefighters fighting the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire, even a foot of snow blanketing the wildfires isn’t enough to extinguish the massive fires.

Firefighters said the snowstorm has helped slow the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire. While the precipitation is helpful, the snow and cold can cause issues for firefighters as well.

Snow-covered roads can delay firefighters from getting where they need to be. Also, the cold snap could lead to equipment issues with water pumps.

Firefighters will continue to make headway on both the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire by using snow to their advantage. Fire officials expect the fires to flare up once the snow melts and the areas dry out again later this week.