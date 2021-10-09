Snow blankets Loveland Pass Saturday morning; Expect winter conditions for higher elevations

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Expect winter driving conditions if you’re heading to higher elevations in the mountains on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said snow is expected above 9,500 feet and wind gusts will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour.

Snow could be seen blanketing Loveland Pass early Saturday morning. NWS said to be cautious of slick/icy spots, although most roads will just be wet.

Meanwhile, parts of eastern Colorado will be looking at summer conditions, with temps climbing close to 90 degrees.

Winter driving conditions will impact the higher elevations of the mountains today with snow expected above 9,500 ft. and wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph possible. Roads could become slick so reduced speeds and extra room are encouraged if heading to the mountains today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l8y0hcm3dI — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 9, 2021

