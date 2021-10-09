Snow blankets Loveland Pass Saturday morning; Expect winter conditions for higher elevations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow was spotted on Loveland Pass early morning on Oct. 9, 2021. (credit: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder forecast office)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Expect winter driving conditions if you’re heading to higher elevations in the mountains on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said snow is expected above 9,500 feet and wind gusts will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour.

Snow could be seen blanketing Loveland Pass early Saturday morning. NWS said to be cautious of slick/icy spots, although most roads will just be wet.

Meanwhile, parts of eastern Colorado will be looking at summer conditions, with temps climbing close to 90 degrees.

What’s the weather going to be like for the Denver metro area? Catch the weather forecast here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories