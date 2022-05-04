DENVER (KDVR) — It might be May 4, but snow is still falling in the mountains, including on Loveland Pass.

Loveland Pass is closed due to safety concerns. There is no estimated time on when the pass will reopen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said hazmat vehicles will need to stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel and will be moved at the top of the hour or as traffic allows.

Here’s a look at the pass CDOT:

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

Loveland pass snow

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the mountains can expect 1-4 inches of additional snow above 8,000 ft. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.