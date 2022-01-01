Snow appears to slow down Marshall Fire recovery efforts

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Snow appears to be taking a toll on efforts to clean up evacuation areas. The Colorado National Guard is in place to ensure the safety of homeowners wanting to return to their property.

“The snow can be positive and a hindrance,” Rocco Snart, planning branch chief for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

“The roads are slow right now,” Snart said. “You might stumble across hazards that you might have been able to see had their not been snow on it.”

In certain evacuation areas, such as subdivisions along Boulder Road, the Colorado National Guard members are acting as security around perimeter.

Guard members tell us construction crews are starting work in some devastated subdivisions. The National Guard could keep watch over some perimeters for up to seven days. It’s unknown when neighborhoods may reopen.

“Wind driven fires in Colorado are the worst you can find,” Snart said.