BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest has been made in connection with a shot that was fired at a burrito restaurant in Broomfield.

Investigators say there are similarities between that shooting and others that took place in Denver.

The Broomfield Police Department arrested 45-year-old Kenneth Fairchild after he allegedly fired a gun at the Jus Burritos Restaurant on U.S. 287 this past weekend.

Police said Fairchild has been booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon and DUI.

Mary Franco, who has owned Jus Burritos for 23 years, was at the eatery when the shooting happened.

There were several workers and customers inside when the shot was fired.

“The customers came running in because they saw the shooter,” Franco said.

Franco said there is a bullet hole in the window frame.

“I thought how could this happen in Broomfield?” Franco said.

Similar shootings in Denver

The Beauvallon Condo building was hit five times in different incidents last month and this month.

Broomfield and Denver police said they are working to see if the incidents are connected.

Broomfield police released a photo of Fairchild’s car. It is similar to a car seen in a video taken outside one of the buildings that was hit in Denver on July 4.

The video shows a person next to the car who appears to be aiming at one of the buildings.

Both agencies said it’s an active investigation, but there is no word on a motive.

Fairchild is expected to appear before a judge to hear what charges the district attorney may file against him on Wednesday. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.