Sneak Peak into DIA Phase 2 Renovations

Denver (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is getting a face lift this year. As Phase 1 of construction carries on, project planners are giving a sneak peek into what awaits in Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project.

As of 2019, DIA was the fifth busiest airport in the country, leading to long wait times for security checks. Phase 2 will add space for more security lanes, and hopefully, less waiting time.

Phase 2 will also be adding more checkpoints throughout level 6 in order to reduce traveler wait times. This will give passengers more time to get to their gates, and an additional level of security.

This phase of the Great Hall Project will make improvements to the Level 5 greeting area. Details on those improvements are pending.

The developers seek to improve food and drink options for those in pre and post-security areas, adding more concessions for travelers to enjoy.

Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project has been scaled back in order to stay within the $770 million budget. The project is predicted to be finished by 2024. Any questions on how to navigate the construction? Here is a layout of the renovations.