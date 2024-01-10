DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire on Wednesday morning and ended up transporting a still-smoldering electric vehicle from the scene.

The fire started in a garage in the 5500 block of Mobile Street in Centennial. Firefighters reported that two electric vehicles were inside the garage. One of the cars, a 2019 Jaguar I-PACE, was burning and a battery pack appeared damaged.

The vehicle was pulled out onto the driveway and an electric vehicle blanket was put over the car to control the fire. Crews looked to make sure the fire didn’t extend to the home and no injuries were reported.

“We woke up and our garage was in flames,” said David Frosh. He and his wife heard the smoke alarm and got out of the house unharmed.

“It appears that our Jaguar electric vehicle spontaneously caught fire,” he said.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene from Aurora Fire Rescue.

Crews loaded the still-blanket-wrapped electric vehicle onto a tow truck and hauled the burning car to a safe location in Parker, escorted by police and firefighters.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Mobile Street car fire this morning, as seen in a screenshot from video provided by South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews removed the Jaguar while it was still burning from the garage, as seen in a screenshot from video provided by South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews covered the burning EV on Mobile Street to diminish the blaze. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews loaded the still-burning vehicle onto a tow truck and transported it to Parker. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

South Metro Fire Rescue crews also removed a second burnt vehicle, a hybrid, from the Mobile Street garage, as seen in this screenshot of a South Metro Fire Rescue video.

The vehicle was identified as a red 2019 Jaguar I-Pace which was charging when the fire occurred.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the Jaguar, but the exact cause is unknown. The second vehicle in the garage, a hybrid, was also damaged in the fire.

Crews wrapped the second car in a fire blanket and removed it from the scene to prevent a possible rekindling.

Jaguar has recalled about 200 of its 2019-2023 I-PACE cars for a repair that could have been performed incorrectly, and according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the company previously recalled hundreds of the vehicles over an issue that could cause the batteries to overheat.

South Metro Fire Rescue’s Eric Hurst said lithium-ion batteries are used in many things now, not just EVs.

“Electric vehicle fires are an emerging threat across the world right now,” said Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue. “We don’t want people to necessarily feel afraid of those, we just want them to better understand that there is a risk of fire.”