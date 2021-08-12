Ozone Action Day Alert for Friday; Smoky skies will improve as more storms move in Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Health officials have issued another Ozone Action Day Alert until at least 4 p.m. Friday for the Front Range, from Douglas County north to Larimer and Weld Counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Fine particulate matter concentrations have decreased, and are expected to return to moderate concentrations on Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category on Thursday and Friday.

It was another hot and hazy day across the Front Range on Thursday. Some scattered storms will be around for this evening, with more storms instead of smoke for tomorrow.

Side note: The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night into Friday morning. Smoke could obscure your view. The smoke should be thinning out tonight into Friday, but it still could be an issue. Look to the northeast after dark for 50 or more meteors per hour.

The big news is that smoke concentrations thin out significantly on Friday across all of Colorado.

Highs will be seasonally cooler, mostly in the upper 80s.

We’ll have a better chance for afternoon rain/t-storms at around 40%.

Lower smoke concentrations look to last into Saturday, as well. Morning sun and isolated afternoon t-storms for the weekend.

Smoke may surge back into Colorado early next week along with the next surge of monsoon moisture appears to cross Colorado Tuesday to Thursday.