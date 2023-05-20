DENVER (KDVR) — It looks like something out of an apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but it’s just Saturday in the Denver area.

Several wildfires burning more than a thousand miles north in the Western Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia are sending smoke south to the Centennial State. The smoke has become so prevalent and thick, visibility is an issue.

Video a driver shot in Highlands Ranch shows how dense the air is, which looks like a dirty fog. The National Weather Service said the thickest of the smoke would be in the Denver area Saturday morning.

The fires don’t seem to be letting up and an air quality health advisory issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been in place for the past two days.

“Although the air quality continues to gradually improve across the Front Range region, health impacts are expected to linger through Sunday afternoon due to the extended exposure to heavy smoke. Additionally, wildfire smoke could potentially increase again late Sunday and into Monday,” CDPHE said in a release Saturday.

The alert is in place through 4 p.m. Sunday and visibility was expected to be worse Saturday than Sunday.