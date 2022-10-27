AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A school in Aurora was placed on a secure perimeter Thursday while officers searched for an alleged suspicious man.

Public Information Officer for the Cherry Creek School District Lauren Snell confirmed that Smoky Hill High School in Aurora was placed on a secure perimeter for a brief amount of time Thursday morning.

The Aurora Police Department was notified of a suspicious man walking in the area just after 8 a.m. The man was allegedly carrying a long gun.

According to APD, a resident in the area viewed their Ring camera at 6:50 a.m. and noticed the suspicious man, but officers were not notified until 8 a.m.

APD officers searched the area but did not locate anyone suspicious. Cherry Creek placed Smoky Hill High School on a secure perimeter while officers searched.

A secure perimeter is different than a lockdown, according to Snell.

Smoky Hill High School is located at 16100 E Smoky Hill Rd.