DENVER (KDVR) — Smokey the “Coors Field Cat” broke the internet when he was searching for his “furever” home this summer. Months later, he is still making an impact on the Denver metro community.

After Smokey’s adoption, Coors Light pledged to donate $10,000 to Animal Rescue of the Rockies for more happy endings like his. The money will go towards supplies like food and cat litter.

In his prime, Smokey lived at Coors Field for 10 years. He was cared for by a dedicated team at the stadium who brought him food every day no matter the weather.

Smokey, also known as the Coors Field Cat, is looking for his forever up and is now up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of the Rockies. (Animal Rescue of the Rockies)

Smokey, also known as the Coors Field Cat, is looking for his forever up and is now up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of the Rockies. (Animal Rescue of the Rockies)

In July, Smokey could no longer spend his days at the field. According to the animal rescue group, he wasn’t as active as he once was, and started to have some health problems.

His adoption application was posted on Animal Rescue of the Rockies. Within less than a month, Smokey was adopted and moved into his retirement home. The application received numerous submissions on the first day it was posted.

Smokey is now set up in a loving home to live out the rest of his golden years, but he continues to make his adorable mark on the community.

The rescue group still has Smokey’s profile on the website to continue his story and bring attention to other cats who still need homes.