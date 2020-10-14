Smoke from Cameron Peak Fire fills skies across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from the Cameron Peak Wildfire has been spotted in many areas of Colorado due to dry, windy conditions ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon.

The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning in the wilderness west of Fort Collins since Aug. 13. The fire has forced the evacuations of several nearby campgrounds and communities. Click here for updates from the US Forest Service.

The Cameron Peak Fire is currently 134,960 acres and 56% contained.

Juan Hernandez Photo taken at BK Welding Inc.

Lindsey Soutiea, Johnstown, CO. View from my house at noon on Wed.

Lou Ann Warren, Greeley,

Photo taken from just southeast from Longmont

Dick Pickett photo taken just a bit east of Fort Collins

Unnamed

Fire plume from Fort Collins

Smoke plume from Mead

Unnamed

We want to see your photos. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this story.