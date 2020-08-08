Smelling smoke? It’s from the Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction. Credit: Bureau of Land Management

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction has drifted east onto the Front Range.

The smell is especially noticeable in Boulder County.

As of Friday evening, the wildfire had burned 20,089 acres in Mesa and Garfield counties. The fire is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for northern Mesa County and southwestern Garfield County.

The blaze started on July 31. Officials believe it was caused by lightning.

The fire is 0% contained. Hot, dry and windy conditions have contributed to its spread.

No evacuation orders are in place. However, Mesa County Road 200 is closed at the Garfield County line.

Officials say 466 people are assigned to the fire.

Many folks on Front Range smelling #PineGulchFire smoke this morning https://t.co/5xhQcNbu9y https://t.co/kI3lAUOGrP — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) August 8, 2020