Type 3 helicopter to dump water on Mount Falcon Park fire, safety issue stops ground operations

Type 3 helicopter ready to dump water on fire in Mount Falcon Park (photo from Jeffco Sheriff)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): A Type 3 helicopter will dump water on the fire in Mount Falcon Park as vertical terrain has become a safety issue for fire personnel.

Fire personnel cannot safely and effectively fight fire from the ground due to vertical terrain. A Type 3 helicopter will be doing water dumps. pic.twitter.com/Z1jm7qjUAz — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 19, 2021

ORIGINAL: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has closed Mount Falcon Park as firefighters battle a small wildfire on Saturday afternoon.

We’re at Mt Falcon Park, command post for a small fire on the mountain. Fire is less than 1/2 acre in size. Cause is lightning strike. @IndianHillsFire and @FoothillsFire are on scene. Park is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/IN3UOIf7Jx — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 19, 2021

Officials said lightning sparked the approximately half acre fire. Indian Hills Fire and Foothills Fire are working the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.