Type 3 helicopter to dump water on Mount Falcon Park fire, safety issue stops ground operations

by: Web Staff

Type 3 helicopter ready to dump water on fire in Mount Falcon Park (photo from Jeffco Sheriff)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): A Type 3 helicopter will dump water on the fire in Mount Falcon Park as vertical terrain has become a safety issue for fire personnel.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has closed Mount Falcon Park as firefighters battle a small wildfire on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said lightning sparked the approximately half acre fire. Indian Hills Fire and Foothills Fire are working the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

