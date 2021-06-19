Type 3 helicopter to dump water on Mount Falcon Park fire, safety issue stops ground operations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): A Type 3 helicopter will dump water on the fire in Mount Falcon Park as vertical terrain has become a safety issue for fire personnel.
ORIGINAL: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has closed Mount Falcon Park as firefighters battle a small wildfire on Saturday afternoon.
Officials said lightning sparked the approximately half acre fire. Indian Hills Fire and Foothills Fire are working the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.