SIMLA, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning northeast of Colorado Springs has prompted mandatory evacuations of the entire town of Simla.

Elbert County said the fire is burning south of Simla threatening approximately 500-700 acres.

There is a shelter located at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Ave. in Kiowa.

Elizabeth Fire said that Elbert County Road and Bridge cleared 25 feet of vegetation to help stop the fire from getting into Simla.

Red flag warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday night as winds have been high with low humidity.

This is a breaking story and updates will be added as received.