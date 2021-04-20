Small poodle thrown from moving car, information wanted

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A miniature cream-colored poodle was thrown from a vehicle at highway speeds at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A small dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving Eastbound on I-76 just before Sheridan Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. today. If you have info on the possible owner or were a witness, call Animal Control at 303-271-5070. Miniature poodle, cream, critical condition. pic.twitter.com/MIRO2aAOew — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 20, 2021

The dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving eastbound on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

The dog, in critical condition, is getting expensive treatment at the Foothills Animal Shelter, and donations are needed.

The pup will have very expensive treatment and donations to Foothills are always needed to support this lifesaving work: https://t.co/OjU9hbKrW2 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2021

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the owner, dog or incident is asked to contact Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.