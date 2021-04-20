Small poodle thrown from moving car, information wanted

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A miniature cream-colored poodle was thrown from a vehicle at highway speeds at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
The dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving eastbound on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.
The dog, in critical condition, is getting expensive treatment at the Foothills Animal Shelter, and donations are needed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the owner, dog or incident is asked to contact Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.