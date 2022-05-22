BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police and fire crews are responding to a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield.

Broomfield Police tweeted out that a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. North Metro Fire is on scene.

North Metro Fire has confirmed there were no survivors of the crash and two people were killed. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged.

The Anthem Ranch neighborhood resides just south of the Erie Municipal Airport.

Nearly two weeks ago, police responded to another plane crash in Jefferson County that killed one.

